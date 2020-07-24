Foreign Ministry calls out Azerbaijan’s practice of inciting violence against Armenians abroad

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the recent cases of violence against Armenians.

“Recently, cases of violence against Armenian citizens and members of Armenian communities have been registered in different countries of the world. There have been cases of obstruction of the normal work of the Armenian diplomatic service abroad, of the Armenian communities, of deliberate destruction of their personal and office property, which in some cases have threatened the security of the diplomatic staff as well. Racist steps are being taken to disrupt Armenia’s trade and economic ties with various countries,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The expanding geography of these actions and the involvement of Azerbaijani officials in the actions against the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Armenia show that the above-mentioned actions are directed by the state structures of Azerbaijan,” the statement continued.

The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the practice of inciting ethnic clashes in different countries, which is another manifestation of Baku’s irresponsibility that fully fits into the Azerbaijani leadership’s policy and rhetoric of provoking hostility between the two peoples without geographical restrictions.

The Ministry calls on compatriots to be vigilant, not to give in to any provocation, and in any such situation immediately contact the local law enforcement bodies, Armenian community structures, RA diplomatic representatives.