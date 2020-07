The Covid-19 map of Armenia’s self-isolated persons has been updated, the Ministry of Health informs.

The map is now more interactive and provides more information.

It gets updated every hour, and shows the addresses of self-isolated persons with an accuracy of 0-100 meters to ensure the privacy of personal data.

In every case it is possible to see the date the coronavirus was confirmed, the patient’s age and sex.

A relevant app can also be downloaded.