Armenia demonstrates the intercepted Azerbaijani SkyStriker drone

Representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan has shared a photo of the SkyStriker strike drone used by the Azerbaijani side during the recent clashes on the border.

Սա հատուկ նրա համար որ ոմանք Բաքվում և այլուր չկասկածեն մեր խոսքերին։ Gepostet von Արծրուն Հովհաննիսյան am Donnerstag, 23. Juli 2020

He had earlier confirmed the interception of the drone by the Armenian forces,, but the Azerbaijani side rushed to refute the information.

The Armenian forces destroyed or intercepted 13 such unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during the clashes that broke out on July 12. The remains of the drones worth at least $150 million were demonstrated earlier this week.