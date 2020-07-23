Spanish Senator voices concern over Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

Spanish Senator Vicenç Vidal Matas has voiced concern over about the recent Azerbaijani aggression.

“I am very concerned about the aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia and the Artsakh Republic. Artsakh is Armenia,” the Senator said in a Twitter post.

He also sent a written inquiry to the Senate, in which he asked: “What information does the Spanish diplomacy have about the aggression carried out by the Republic of Azerbaijan against the borders of the Republic of Armenia in violation of international agreements and with the support of Turkey?”