The situation has been relatively calm along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during the night and in the morning, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

The rival used different firearms as it violated the ceasefire six times, firing 43 shots in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Firing was reported in the direction of the border positions located near the villages of Chinari, Movses, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur and Zangakatun.