Mike Tyson, 54, is returning to the boxing ring for the first time in 15 years

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight against ex-four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr, the BBC reports.

The bout is scheduled to take place on 12 September in Los Angeles.

Tyson, 54, last fought professionally in 2005 when he was beaten by Irishman Kevin McBride in what was his sixth loss in 58 career contests.

Fellow American Jones, 51, has not fought since beating Scott Sigmon in February 2018.

The California State Athletic Commission has sanctioned the fight.

Tyson became the youngest ever world heavyweight champion at 20 when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in 1986.

Jones Jr claimed world titles at middleweight, super-middleweight, light-heavyweight and heavyweight during his career.

“It’s like David and Goliath,” said Jones Jr in a promotional video.