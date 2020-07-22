Three new judges of Armenia’s Constitutional Court to be elected

President of the Armenian National Assembly has signed the law on amendments to the Law on Constitutional Court adopted by the Parliament on June 30, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs.

The law comes into force today. Three new judges of the Constitutional Court will be elected in the near future.

Earlier in June the National Assembly voted unanimously to pass a bill on Constitutional amendments with 89 votes in favor.

The judges who have not yet completed a term of office of 12 years will stay in office until completion of this term, while the tenure of the judges who have already served a term of 12 years will be terminated.

It was earlier planned to hold a referendum on Constitutional amendments, but it was cancelled because of the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic.