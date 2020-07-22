Russian specialists discuss blockchain projects with the Catholicos of All Armenians

Delegates of the Russian IPChain Association visited Armenia to discuss prospects for developing blockchain infrastructure with the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. President of the IPChain Association Andrey Krichevsky informed media that the meeting took place in the Cathedral of Holy Echmiadzin, the company says on its website.

“Karekin II gave his blessing to our Russian-Armenian collaborative projects aimed at developing creative industries and human capital in the country. He highly regarded their positive contribution to boosting the creative drive of Armenian people ,” said Andrey Krichevsky.

The Russian delegation, consisting of officials of the IPChain Association and the Federation of Intellectual Property, spoke to the Catholicos of the Armenian Apostolic Church about possibilities for change in the country’s economic development, as well as transition from a natural resource-based economic model to a human capital-oriented one focusing on the preservation of national cultural assets and active involvement of human knowledge and talents. All parties noted that the Church has always played a vital role in the Armenian society.

His eminence Bishop Vrtanes Abrhamyan, the spiritual leader of the Armenian military, was also in attendance. He arrived at the meeting from a conflict zone – a place where new technologies and achievements of the human mind are used.

During the discussion, the Catholicos of all Armenians brought attention to the fact that intellectual property, especially scientific discoveries, have the potential to become either beneficial or detrimental to the society. That is why, as Andrey Krichevsky emphasized, the development of science and technology should always be guided by spiritual principles and strong ethics.

President of the Federation of Intellectual Property Sergey Matveev also mentioned that all parties held the same opinion on the core role of creativity in our lives. “The main ability of man, made in God’s image and likeness, has always been his ability to create.”

“It doesn’t matter how we look at it – from spiritual or economic point of view. Enabling people’s creative growth is the major goal of every country’s economic system. This is why it is so important to us that His Holiness intends to lend his full support to projects promoting human capital and technological protection of intellectual property created by individual talents and efforts. IT solutions in the IPChain infrastructure play a big role in these efforts,” the company’s press service quotes Matveev as saying.