Petition urges the White House to halt military assistance to Azerbaijan

A petition on the White House website urges the U.S. to halt all further military assistance and USAID funding to Azerbaijan, and allocate the funds for U.S. domestic economic growth instead.

“Over $1.5 billion in American taxpayer money is being wasted funding an autocratic government which is ruled by an oil rich oligarch, Ilham Aliyev (President) and his wife (Vice-President). The money has been misappropriated and misused to cause regional wars,” the petition reads.

It notes that Azerbaijani values do not align with the democratic values of The United States nor provide any benefit for the people.

“We, the American people, wish to stop full funding and assistance of Azerbaijan and to allocate this money elsewhere, such as funding and expanding Opportunity and Prosperity for Minorities, People of Color, Education and other government programs,” the petition continues.

It demands to stop all US military assistance and USAID funding to Azerbaijan.

Th petition needs to be signed by 100,000 people by August 19, 2020 to get a response from the White House.