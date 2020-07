The situation has been relatively calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border over the night and in the morning, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

The rival violated the ceasefire 17 times in some parts of the border, firing 183 shots at the Armenian positions located near the villages of Sotk, Movses, Aygepar, Vazashen, Dovegh, Barekamavan, Yeraskh, Chiva and Zangakatun.

The Armenian Armed Forces maintain restraint, responding only to targeted firing.