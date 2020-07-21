PoliticsTopVideo

Canadian MP strongly condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan July 21, 2020, 23:36
Canadian MP Fayçal El-Khoury has strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia and its threats to cause a nuclear disaster in the region, the Armenian National Committee of Canada reports.

Strong and upstanding statement from MP Fayçal El-Khoury, strongly condemning #Azerbaijan's aggression towards #Armenia and its threats to cause a nuclear disaster in the region.

Very strong and powerful statement from MP Fayçal El-Khoury, strongly condemning #Azerbaijan's aggression towards #Armenia and its threats to cause a nuclear disaster in the region.Thank you MP El-Khoury for your principled stance and steadfast support to Armenia and the Armenian-Canadian community. #StopAzerbaijan#StopAliyev

