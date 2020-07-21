Canadian MP strongly condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

Canadian MP Fayçal El-Khoury has strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia and its threats to cause a nuclear disaster in the region, the Armenian National Committee of Canada reports.
