The Armenian Ministry of Defense has demonstrated the remains of the Azerbaijani drones downed by the Armenian forces during the hostilities that started on July 12.

The Armenian side has shot down 13 Azerbaijani UACs, including an advanced Elbit Hermes 900 surveillance drone of Israeli production.

Experts say the downing of Elbit Hermes 900 UAV by Armenian forces the first in history.

The drones have mostly been shot down by OSA AKM systems upgraded in Armenia.