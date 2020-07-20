July 20 celebrated as World Chess Day upon the initiative of Armenia

July 20 is celebrated as World Chess Day.

The UN General Assembly voted in December 2019 to designate 20 July as World Chess Day. The resolution was tabled by Armenia and co-sponsored by 52 other countries.

The UN invited all member states, international and regional organizations, the private sector and civil society to observe World Chess Day in an appropriate manner and in accordance with national priorities, and to disseminate the advantages of chess, including through educational and public awareness-raising activities.

The United Nations recognizes that sports, the arts and physical activity have the power to change perceptions, prejudices and behaviours, as well as to inspire people, break down racial and political barriers, combat discrimination and defuse conflict, and therefore contrabute in promoting education, sustainable development, peace, cooperation, solidarity, social inclusion and health at the local, regional and international levels.

Chess is one of the most ancient, intellectual and cultural games, with a combination of sport, scientific thinking and elements of art. As an affordable and inclusive activity, it can be exercised anywhere and played by all, across the barriers of language, age, gender, physical ability or social status.

Chess is a global game, which promotes fairness, inclusion and mutual respect, and noting in this regard that it can contribute to an atmosphere of tolerance and understanding among peoples and nations.

Chess also offers important opportunities in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, including strengthening education, realizing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls and fostering inclusion, tolerance, mutual understanding and respect.