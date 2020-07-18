Issues of Azerbaijan’s threat to target Armenian NPP raised with IAEA Director General

On July 17, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the Vienna International Organizations, Ambassador Armen Papikyan met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The Ambassador briefed IAEA Director General on the situation created as a result of the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Armenia since July 12 and the extremely dangerous threats voiced by official Baku in that context.

In particular, Ambassador Papikyan expressed Armenia’s deep concern over the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s threat to launch a missile strike on the Metsamor nuclear power plant, noting that such statements simply violate all norms of international humanitarian law and pose a serious challenge not only for Armenia’s security but for the entire region.

“Azerbaijan’s condemnable statement on targeting the nuclear power plant is nothing but an open manifestation of state terrorism.

Ambassador Papikyan expressed hope that within the framework of its mandate, the IAEA will express its position on such irresponsible and dangerous statements by Azerbaijan.

Expressing concern over the developments, the interlocutors once again stressed the imperative of security and safety of the Armenian nuclear power plant, in that sense emphasizing the effective cooperation between the agency and Armenia, which has been developing for years.