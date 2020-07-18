European Ombudsman Institute concerned by Baku’s threat of missile attack on Armenian NPP

Josef Siegele, Secretary-General of the European Ombudsman Institute, has expressed concern over Azerbaijan’s threat of missile attack on the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

“Human Rights Have No Borders. The European Ombudsman Institute is gravely concerned by the violence towards civilian settlements along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border,” Mr. Siegele said.

“The European Ombudsman Institute guided exclusively by human rights principles strongly urges both sides to protect peaceful settlements and to refrain immediately from using fires and shelling towards civilian population, without political acting,” he added.

“We are especially concerned by yesterday’s official statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that they may launch missile attacks on the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) of Armenia,” the Secretary General continued.

According to him, this statement is a clear threat to civilians and may cause a humanitarian disaster.

“These kinds of statements undermine the international human rights system. The international humanitarian law has absolute prohibition for this kind of intimidation towards the civilian population,” Mr. Siegele said noted.

He added that “human rights are universal; they should be protected globally – whether Europe, Asia, Americas or any other place in the world!”

The European Ombudsman Institute will continue closely following the situation for human rights protection purposes.

“Mediations of Ombudspersons with political decision-makers of their countries should have continuous aims to protect civilian populations of both countries and to act in the sense of executing human rights in this difficult situation.,” the Secretary general concluded.