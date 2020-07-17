The threat of missile attack on Armenian MPP a testament to Azerbaijani leadership’s crisis of mind – MFA

The threats voiced by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan to launch missile attacks at the Armenian Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant indicate the level of desperation and the crisis of mind of the political-military leadership of Azerbaijan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The actions threatened by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan are a flagrant violation of the International Humanitarian Law in general and the First Additional Protocol to Geneva Conventions in particular. Such threats are an explicit demonstration of state terrorism and genocidal intent of Azerbaijan,” the Ministry added.

Moreover, it said, with such statements the leadership of Azerbaijan acts as a menace to all the peoples of the region, including its own people.

“We strongly condemn the nuclear threats voiced by Azerbaijan, which demonstrate absolute absence of responsibility and sound judgement from this particular member of the international community,” the Foreign Ministry added.

“Azerbaijan must publicly retreat from threats at once,” it concluded.