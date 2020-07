Injuries sustained by Armenian civilian in Azerbaijani drone strike not life-threatening

The injuries sustained by a civilian in Azerbaijani drone strike is not life-threatening, the Ministry of Health informs.

“Positive dynamics observed for the 48-year-old resident of Chinari village Aramayis Hovakimyan,48, who was wounded by a strike of the adversary. It’s not life-threatening,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosoyan says.

Hovakimyan was injured as a result of drone strike from the Azerbaijani side.