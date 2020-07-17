India concerned by situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

India is concerned over the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Official Spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“We have seen disturbing reports of exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border which took place on 12-13 July. India is concerned over this situation which threatens regional peace and security,” the Spokesperson said.



“We urge the sides to maintain restraint and take all possible steps to maintain peace at the border. India believes that any lasting resolution of the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations,” the statement continued.



“In this regard, we support OSCE Minsk Group’s continued efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” bteh Spokesperson said.