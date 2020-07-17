Henrikh Mkhitaryan offers support to Armenian soldiers

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has offered support to Armenian soldiers amid the Azerbaijani attack.

“With great concern I follow the news of the recent tensions on the borders of our homeland, the shelling of settlements,” the Armenia International wrote on Twitter.

“I want to express support to our brave soldiers who are defending our homeland at the cost of their lives. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of our heroic martyrs and pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded soldiers,” Mkhitaryan said.

“I wish peace to our homeland! I’m with you. Heno,” he wrote.