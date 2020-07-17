Congressman Tony Cardenas condemns Azerbaijan’s ongoing attack against Armenia

Congressman Tony Cardenas has condemned Azerbaijan’s ongoing attack on Armenia.

“I stand in support of the people of Armenia in light of the recent disturbing acts of aggression taken by Azerbaijan along the Armenian border. This senseless violence puts the lives of innocent civilians at risk. De-escalatory steps must be taken to prevent further loss of life,”

He urged a dedication toward a diplomatic approach to prevent any further violence.

