Azerbaijan’s threat to withdraw from negotiation process neither surprising nor impressive – Armenian MFA

Azerbaijan’s threat to withdraw from negotiation process neither surprises nor impresses us, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

The comments come after the statements recently made by the Azerbaijani leadership regarding the peace process.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has three parties that have signed the ceasefire agreement. In the past, Azerbaijan negotiated with both Nagorno-Karabakh and the Republic of Armenia. Then Azerbaijan refused to negotiate with Nagorno-Karabakh. And now if Azerbaijan refuses to negotiate with Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it is not clear with whom this country will negotiate. We don’t know whether Azerbaijan intends to resume negotiations with the Nagorno-Karabakh side or not,” the Spokesperson said in comments to Interfax.

“Recently, Azerbaijan has been trying to resort to the threats of war presented in different wrappings. If this recent threat to withdrawal from the negotiations is yet another manifestation of those threats, then it neither surprises nor impresses us,” she added.

Naghdalyan stressed that Armenia rejects the language of threats and stands for a peaceful solution of the issue.