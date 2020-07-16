No Armenian UAV downed by Azerbaijani side – MoD

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has dismissed the claims of the Azerbaijani side that an “X-55” UAV belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces, was destroyed on July 16.

“No UAVs belonging to Armenian Armed Forces have been destroyed, and the image attached to the release does not correspond to reality,” the Defense Ministry said.

Moreover, the Ministry said, the Armenian Forces are not using the type pf drone mentioned.

“With this, the enemy is trying to somehow downplay its numerous losses both in manpower and equipment,” Spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.