Azerbaijani drone strikes Armenian emergency vehicle

Siranush Ghazanchyan

July 16, 2020, 19:54

A strike drone of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces struck a vehicle of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Armenian Unified Information Center reports.

No casualties have been reported.

The details are to be clarified.

Ադրբեջանական ԶՈւ-երի հարվածային ԱԹՍ-ն հարվածել է ԱԻՆ մեքենային, զոհեր չկան։ Մանրամասները ճշտվում են։The UAV of the…Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Donnerstag, 16. Juli 2020