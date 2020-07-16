PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani drone strikes Armenian emergency vehicle

Siranush Ghazanchyan July 16, 2020, 19:54
A strike drone of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces struck a vehicle of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Armenian Unified Information Center reports.

No casualties have been reported. The details are to be clarified.

