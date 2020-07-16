Azerbaijan hints it could hit Armenia’s Metsamor NPP

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has hinted it could bomb Armenia’s nuclear power plant, warning that “Armenia shouldn’t forget that our missiles will reach the Metsamor nuclear power plant.”

“The Armenian side should not forget that the latest missile systems that are in the arsenal of our army make it possible to hit the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant with high accuracy, which can lead to a great catastrophe for Armenia” declared the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Vagif Dargahli.

“Azerbaijan threatens to destroy the Metsamor nuclear power plant.I think this shall be worrying for entire region as well as the international community,” Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said in response.