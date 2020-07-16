Armenian Defense Minister briefs OSCE CiO Personal Representation on border situation

The Minister of Defense David Tonoyan got in touch with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Shunshan Stepanyan informs.

Minitter Tonoyan presented the situation on the Armenian state border since 03:40, noting that the Azerbaijani side has many casualties.

The Minister of Defense informed that the encroachments of the Azerbaijani side on the borders of the Republic of Armenia are being defeated by all available forces and means.