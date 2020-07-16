Armenia ready to allow Azerbaijan to retrieve the bodies of its soldiers

The Armenian side is ready to allow the retrieval of bodies of the killed Azerbaijani soldiers if certain conditions are met.

“In case the Azerbaijani Armed Forces stop the fire and favorable conditions are created, the Armenian side is ready to allow the Azerbaijani side recover recovery and retrieve the dead and wounded soldiers from the battlefield,” Spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said.

Ադրբեջանի զինված ուժերի կողմից կրակի դադարեցման և համապատասխան բարենպաստ պայմանների ստեղծման պարագայում հայկական կողմը… Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Donnerstag, 16. Juli 2020

Clashes along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border continue after the Azerbaijani side undertook and infiltration attempt, trying to capture an Armenian military position.