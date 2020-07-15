Armenian Army performs its task brilliantly, no need for mobilization

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are carrying the task brilliantly, and there no need to mobilize the reserves and volunteers, Head of the Command and Staff Faculty after Marshal H. Baghramyan at Military University after Vazgen Sargsyan, former Spokesperson for the Ministry of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a briefing today.

He added that the scale of the conflict does not imply mobilization, Hovhannisyan added.

“We know that the volunteers are ready, but at this point their sons and grandsons are brilliantly performing their tasks brilliantly,” he added.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan noted that the situation has been relatively calm since midnight, no artillery has been used.

He informed that 20 servicemen have sustained injuries during the three days of military actions. Ten have already returned to action, the others are receiving treatment.

The condition of five servicemen is moderate, one is in critical contrition. The others will return to action within a week.

The Azerbaijani side has used almost all of the arsenal of the third army corps, except for several means. These include firearms of all calibers and types – machine guns, mortars, grenade launchers, tanks, artillery weapons, strike drones.

Hovhannisyan said the Armenian forces have downed about ten drones.