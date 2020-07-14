Tensions ease on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have eased starting from 18:00 today, Head of the Command and Staff Faculty after Marshal H. Baghramyan at Military University after Vazgen Sargsyan, former Spokesperson for the Ministry of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a briefing today.

He said since July 12 the Azerbaijani armed forces have targeted the Armenian villages of Chinari, Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur and Paravaqar, as well as the city of Berd. Houses, gas pipelines have been damaged. Fortunately, he said, no casualties among the civilian population have been reported.

Throughout the military actions the Armenian Armed Forces have silenced the rival, using all possible means possible.

Hovhannisyan said that during the three days of fighting the rival has used artillery weapons, mortars, tanks, howitzers and Grad multiple rocket launchers.

He noted, that the Armenian forces have downed close to ten Azerbaijani UAVs, including the Elbit Hermes 900 UAV, which is very large and expensive.