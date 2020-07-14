Rep. Schiff concerned by Azerbaijan’s provocative actions on Armenia border

Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has released a statement following a series of clashes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border:

“I am very concerned by the recent provocative and destabilizing actions taken by Azerbaijan in recent days along the Armenian border, including the shelling of Armenian soldiers,” Rep. Schiff said.

“These acts risk the lives of soldiers and civilians, and raise the danger of a spiraling conflict that could be devastating to the region, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic,” he continued.

According to the Congressman, these actions must also be viewed in context of Azerbaijan’s consistently bellicose rhetoric towards Armenia and Artsakh, and its refusal to allow international monitoring of their borders.

Adam Shiff urged the State Department to make clear to all parties the need for restraint and diplomacy, and reduced tensions.