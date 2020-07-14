Kremlin concerned by clashes on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia are deeply concerning, and Moscow is ready for mediation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

“We are deeply concerned by shootouts on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” he noted.

“We call on both sides to exercise restraint and honor their obligations as part of a ceasefire. As we have repeatedly said on different levels, Russia is ready to provide mediation efforts for settlement, as a co-chair of the [OSCE] Minsk Group,” Peskov said.

“As you know, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had intensive contacts with his counterparts from Baku and Yerevan,” Peskov added.