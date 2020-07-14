Footage shows Armenia’s punitive actions against Azerbaijan

Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan has shared footage, showing the punitive actions taken by the Armenian forces against Azerbaijani troops.

#Armstrikedrone Գիշերային պատժիչ գործողություններ Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Dienstag, 14. Juli 2020

Earlier the Spokesperson shared footage showing the Armenian forces destroying Azerbaijani military strongholds, from where the Armenian border villages were shelled.

Clashes continue on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the Azerbaijani side attempted to violate Armenia’s state border and capture a defense post.

Azerbaijan has reported over ten deaths, two Armenian servicemen have been killed in clashes.