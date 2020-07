Azerbaijan and Turkey must respect the aspirations of the Armenian people of Nagorno Karabakh – Sen. Markey

Senator Ed Markey has offered support to Armenia.

“I stand with Armenia as they protect their territorial integrity,” he said in a Twitter post.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey must respect the Armenian/Azeri border, respect the aspirations of the Armenian people of Nagorno Karabakh, and should deescalate this conflict immediately,” the Senator added.