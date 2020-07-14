Armenian president congratulates France’s Macron on national Day

President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the President of France Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the country’s National Holiday. The message states:

“I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of the French Republic on the occasion of the National Holiday and wish your country an incessant advancement.



I note gladly that the privileged Armenian-French relations, based on the centuries-long ties and friendship of our peoples, continue to develop in the spirit of amicability and mutual understanding.

We have been able to establish efficient cooperation in almost every area of mutual interest. Armenia is greatly interested in new programs and initiatives aimed at the expansion and deepening of a mutually beneficial cooperation with France for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I am confident that through the joint efforts, we will augment the bilateral agenda with projects of mutual interest aimed into the future. The implementation of the reached agreements will give a new impetus to a further development and strengthening of the Armenian-French relations in different areas.

Armenia highly values France’s consistent steps aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh issue as well as establishment of a durable peace in the South Caucasus.

Distinguished Mr. President,

Efforts of France, aimed at saving human lives and mitigation of the consequences of the pandemic deserve special commendation. Especially today, in this difficult period of time conditioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the importance of close cooperation with our friend France becomes even more observable.

I express to you, the government, and friendly people of France my deep gratitude for the contribution to the EU financial assistance as well as for sending French medical missions to help your Armenian colleagues.

This testifies once again to the centuries-long friendship of the Armenian and French peoples. I have no doubt that through the joint efforts, we will overcome this crisis, too.



At this difficult for us all times, I wish you and the friendly people of France good health and tenacity.”