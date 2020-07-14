Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani military strongholds (video)

Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan has shared footage, showing the units of Armenian Armed Forces destroying Azerbaijani military strongholds from which the border settlements of Tavush were shelled.

#Armstrikedrone ՀՀ ԶՈՒ ստորաբաժանումները ոչնչացնում են Տավուշի սահմանամերձ բնակավայրերը հրետակոծած ադրբեջանական հենակետերըՀ․Գ․ վերջը ուշադիր նայեքՀ․Գ․ նոր տեսանյութերը՝ առաջիկայում Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Dienstag, 14. Juli 2020

Armenian border villages came under Azerbaijani mortar fire late on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the constant attempts of Azerbaijan to escalate the situation in the northeastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure and population of Chinari and Aygepar villages in the Tavush region is deplorable and constitutes an explicit violation of international humanitarian law,” the Ministry’s Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said.