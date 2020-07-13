The Voice Australia: Armenia’s Masha Mnjoyan through to the semi-final

The Voice Armenia winner Masha Mnjoyan is through to the Semi-Final of The Voice Australia.

Masha performed Tina Arena classic Chains. She looked absolutely shocked and became tearful when she was chosen to go into the semi-finals.

Մաշը Էս անգամ Ավստրալական հայտնի երգով հիացրեց բոլորին ու անցավ հերթական փուլըըըըը ամբողջական տարբերակը դիտեք !!!!!!!Semi Final վաղըըըը 🤩Կրկնեմ՝ Լսեք,վայելեք,տարածեք ու հպարտացեք Masha Mnjoyan տաղանդով 🖤🌍🖤 You nailed it ma girl 🔥 Masha Mnjoyan 🖤🌍🖤 Gepostet von Անի Գևորգյան am Montag, 13. Juli 2020

“You need to stop being surprised. With all your experience, having won The Voice Armenia, you are still having an issue accepting who you are, where you are, and what this could be,” coach Boy George said.

“This is a moment for you to really take some ownership of what you have achieved. You are on The Voice in Australia, the biggest show in Australia, and you are now heading to the finals,” the British singer told her.