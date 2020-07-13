Situation along Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact relatively calm

The situation along the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan is relatively calm, says Vahram Petrosyan, Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President.

“The Defense Army continues to confidently fulfill its task,” Petrosyan said whishing a peaceful night and service to all servicemen guarding the Armenian borders.

Vahram Petrosyan shared an update to disperse concerns that could arise after reports of clashes at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which saw three Azerbaijani soldiers killed, several others wounded.

At about 12:30 today servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan attempted to violate the state border of the Republic of Armenia, but the attack was repelled.

The Azerbaijani troops undertook a second attempt to capture an Armenian border post using artillery fire, but were forced to retreat, incurring loss in manpower.

No casualties were reported from the Armenian side.

The Azerbaijani side has resumed firing at about 11 pm, using mortars and tanks.