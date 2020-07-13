Russian Foreign Ministry concerned by escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The Russian Foreign Ministry has expresses serious concern about the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12 this year.

“According to incoming information, hostilities continue with use of artillery. Casualties have been reported. We offer our condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We consider further escalation that threatens the security of the region unacceptable. We urge the warring parties to exercise restraint and strictly adhere to the ceasefire,” the Ministry said.

The statement added that the Russian Foreign Ministry is ready to provide the necessary assistance to stabilize the situation.