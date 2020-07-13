German medical team arrives in Armenia

Germany together with the European Union have joined efforts to support Armenia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A Medical team from ISAR Germany (International Search and Rescue) and Caritas Germany consisting of 16 members has arrived in Armenia with the support of the EU ECHO Civil Protection Mechanism.

The efforts of the German medical team are also supported by the World Health Organisation, the Robert Koch Institute, the Federal Ministry of Health and the German Air Force.

Within the medical team are emergency doctors, nurses, specialists for artificial respiration, intensive care staff and experts in the manufacture of disinfectants.

The team has among other things brought 2,000 sets of protective equipment, respirators, oxygen concentrators, an X-ray device and medication. The medical team will be working alongside their Armenian colleagues to reinforce health system capacities and fight the virus for two weeks.

EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin, Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Michael Banzhaf, UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Shombi Sharp, Egor Zaitsev, WHO Representative in Armenia, RA Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, First Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan welcomed the medical team at the airport and wished them good luck in their invaluable humanitarian mission to help those most in need of medical care.



The EU coordinates and co-finances the transport of the medical experts to Armenia.



The EU and its Member States continue supporting Armenia to fight the COVID-19 crisis with joint efforts.