Flights from Beirut and Cairo to Yerevan announced

The Civil Aviation Committee has announced the upcoming flights to Armenia.

On July 14 the Middle East airline will operate a Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight (arrival at 09:50, departure at 10:50).

On the same day Ciaf airline will carry out a Cairo-Yerevan-Cairo flight (Arrival at 19:10, departure at 20:10).

On July 14 Belavia will offer a Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flight. (arrival at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

Citizens arriving in Armenia will have to organize their departure from the airport to the places of self-isolation.