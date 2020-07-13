Azerbaijan resumes firing in the direction of Armenian positions

The Azerbaijani forces resumed the firing in the direction of Armenian positions after two-three hours of halt, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

She said the Armenian side gave an adequate response and did not rule out that the number of losses could have increased.

On Sunday the Azerbaijani troops tried to violate the Armenian border and attempted to capture an Armenian border post using artillery fire, but were forced to retreat, incurring loss in manpower.

Azerbaijan reported three deaths, the Armenian side has incurred no losses.