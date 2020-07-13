Azerbaijan confirmed the fourth death, no losses on the Armenian side

The Azerbaijani side has reported the fourth loss since it undertook an attack on the Armenian defense posts on Sunday Afternoon. The Ministry of Defense has confirmed the death of a senior lieutenant.

On Sunday Azerbaijan confirmed three deaths. The Armenian side has no losses, the Armenian Defense Ministry says.

Defense Minister David Tonoyan is in constant contact with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Minister has informed Ambassador Kasprzyk that the personnel and command of the Armenian army were instructed to show restraint, and respond if necessary in case of provocations by the enemy in the direction of the RA borders, and even occupy new favorable positions.