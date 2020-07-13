Artsakh condemns gross violation of ceasefire by Azerbaijan

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry has strongly condemn the gross violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani side on July 12 on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Tavush region of the Republic of Armenia, followed by a targeted escalation of tension.

“The attack on the Armenian positions by the Azerbaijani army with the employment of heavy equipment, as well as the mortar shelling of the border villages of Armenia pose a direct threat to regional security and stability. We reiterate that the distorted concept of the supremacy of military force over international law existing in the highest political establishment of Azerbaijan is a source of constant threats and a serious destabilizing factor in the South Caucasus,” the Foreign Ministry said.



“We resolutely reject any attempt to encourage Baku’s neglect of its international obligations. In this regard, we consider the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry in support of the provocations and violations of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan unacceptable. We emphasize once again that such a position of Turkey makes its membership in the OSCE Minsk Group senseless,” the statement continued.



The Foreign Ministry urged the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs to give a proper assessment of both the actions of Azerbaijan on destabilizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the encouragement of these steps by Ankara.