Armenia’s Foreign Minister reports the situation to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Armenia’s Tavush region since the afternoon of July 12, accompanied by attempts to penetrate into Armenian positions with the use of artillery.

“These provocative actions have been effectively contained due to the adequate actions of the Armenian side,” the Ministry said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense, is in constant contact with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the Chairman-in-Office, presenting the situation on the ground and the consequences of further escalation.

“In contradiction to the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to refrain from provocative actions, hostile rhetoric and strengthen the ceasefire regime, the Azerbaijani has continued the threats of use of force and military escalation,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

“The political-military leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences of the provocative action undertaken amid these threats,” the Ministry stated.