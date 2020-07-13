Armenian, Russian FMs discuss escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

On July 13, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone conversation with Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Russia.

The interlocutors discussed the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the ways of de-escalation. The Ministers also touched upon issues related to regional security and stability.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia considered utterly unacceptable the blatant violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan, which was accompanied by the attempts to infiltrate into the military position of the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of the Republic of Armenia.