Armenian FM briefs Georgian counterpart on situation on shared border with Azerbaijan

On July 13, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone conversation with David Zalkaliani, the Foreign Minister of Georgia.

Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan presented in detail the escalated situation on a section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan underscored the unacceptability of Azerbaijan’s actions aimed at destabilizing the situation and undermining security in the region.