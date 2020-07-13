Armenian Armed Forces are in full control of the situation – MP

The Armenian Armed Forces are in full control of the situation, MP from the ruling My Step faction Tigran Karapetyan says.

“There is fighting spirit in our villages, which is impossible to describe in words. Our nation is invincible,” Karapetyan said in a Facebook post.

Tigran Karapetyan and MP Sipan Pashinyan left for Tavush province after the reports on clashes along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The lawmakers visited the villages of Aygepar, Tavush and Movses.

MP Gayane Abrahamyan, in turn, quoted her friends in Tavush as saying that “everything is under control.”

She reiterated that there are no losses from the Armenian side, and said the reports on an injured civilian are also false.

The lawmakers urge not to give in to provocation and follow official news.