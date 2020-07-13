Armenia decries Turkey’s attempts to instigate instability in the region

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has condemned Turkey’s attempts to instigate instability in the region.

On July 12, the Foreign Ministry of Turkey issued a statement, in which the Turkish side not only expressed its unconditional support to Azerbaijan, actually justifying the use of force by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, but also disseminating utterly false and misleading information.

“This provocative attitude by Turkey and its groundless accusations against Armenia attest to the fact that this country has not been acting as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, but as a party, involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,”

The Ministry said “this fact makes even more impossible for Turkey to play any role in the issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, within international, and particularly the OSCE framework.”

“Turkey’s attempts to intervene in the conflicts in its neighboring regions has already undermined the security and stability thereon,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

It strongly condemned Turkey’s attempts to instigate instability in the region, and affirmed that Armenia will continue to consistently work towards maintaining and strengthening the international and regional security, while closely cooperating with international partners to this end.