Armenia condemns deliberate targeting of its border villages by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the constant attempts of Azerbaijan escalate the situation in the northeastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Spokesperson for the Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said.

She added that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure and population of Chinari and Aygepar villages in the Tavush region is deplorable and constitutes an explicit violation of international humanitarian law.

“Azerbaijan must unconditionally cease such actions and take the necessary steps to prevent further escalation, for which it bears full responsibility,” the Spokesperson added.

Earlier today, Armenian border villages came under Azerbaijani mortar fire.