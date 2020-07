First charter flight from Los Angeles lands in Yerevan

Icelandic national air carrier Icelandair’s Boeing 767-300ER aircraft flying from Los Angeles Bradley Airport has landed in Yerevan, Zvarnots International Airport informs.

the Yerevan-bound plane made a one-hour stopover in Iceland’s capital Reykjavik for refueling.

the special 15-hour flight carried 265 passengers to Armenia, including 240 Armenian nationals stranded in the US due to the coronavirus pandemic.