WITSA proud to have bestowed its highest award to UATE’s Karen Vardanyan

On behalf of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), its Chairwoman Yvonne Chiu​​​​​​ offered condolences over the passing of the long-time CEO of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

“I cannot adequately express my heartfelt sadness in hearing of the passing of our great friend and colleague Karen Vardanyan. My sincerest and deepest condolences go out to Karen’s family, loved ones, friends and colleagues,” Yvonne Chiu​​​​​​ said.

“As the longtime Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) in Armenia, Karen was considered the “Father of the Technology Industry in Armenia”. His dedication to his country, the ICT industry and especially the youth was inspiring, indelible and will be greatly missed,” she added.

“WITSA is very proud to have bestowed upon Karen, in 2019, its highest and most prestigious award, WITSA’s Eminent Person’s Award. The award is bestowed on individuals who a significant contribution to mankind. His name will go down in history with other luminary recipients,” the Chairwoamn continued.

“Karen was the great man and a great, gentle person. He will be sorely missed,” she concluded.

Karen Vardanyan died on Friday aged 57.